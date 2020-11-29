Andra AP fonden Sells 14,700 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $58.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

