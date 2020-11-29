Andra AP fonden Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.9% during the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.9% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,079,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,263,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.