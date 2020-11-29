Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

HBAN opened at $12.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.