Andra AP fonden Sells 7,100 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQ. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in iQIYI by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 62.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. CLSA lowered iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.39.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

