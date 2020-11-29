Andra AP fonden Sells 12,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 735,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

