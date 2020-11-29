Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,251,000 after buying an additional 125,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $282.67 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

