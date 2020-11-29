Andra AP fonden Acquires 11,600 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

NYSE AVLR opened at $169.03 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $175.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,888 shares of company stock worth $37,638,083. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.