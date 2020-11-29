Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

IPGP opened at $203.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $214.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.