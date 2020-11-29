Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after acquiring an additional 535,431 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $406,280,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,918,000 after buying an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $386.24 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.