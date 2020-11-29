Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.45. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $276.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

