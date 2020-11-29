Andra AP fonden Sells 5,200 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

