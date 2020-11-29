NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 49.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 39.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

