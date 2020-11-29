Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.