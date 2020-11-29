The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,201 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

