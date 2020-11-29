BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $96.82 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

