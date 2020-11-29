Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

