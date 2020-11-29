State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 90,584 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.17% of Cubic worth $112,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth $41,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 350.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 76.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Cubic stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

