Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,111 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 118.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $126,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Teradata stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

