Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Jabil worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 982,710 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $30,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $24,053,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $16,207,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,330. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

