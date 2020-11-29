Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Concho Resources worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 808,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 195.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,911,000 after purchasing an additional 794,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 195.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.37.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.