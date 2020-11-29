Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

