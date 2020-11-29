BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $76,806.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,529 shares of company stock worth $7,877,152 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

