Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

