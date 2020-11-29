Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $156.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

