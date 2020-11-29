TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,232 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

