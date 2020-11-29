Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,158 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after buying an additional 179,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 9.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,647,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after buying an additional 1,025,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

