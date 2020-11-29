Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,472 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,117 shares of company stock worth $15,056,391. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $260.17 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $285.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

