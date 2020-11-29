American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 750,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

AMH opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,690 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $98,523.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.