W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 787.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 151.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after buying an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $29,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after buying an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 931.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 192,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $69.89 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

