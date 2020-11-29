NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,418,896.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,202.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,491,127 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.61 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $140.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

