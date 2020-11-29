Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

