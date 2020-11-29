TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $109.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

