TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

