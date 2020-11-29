BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,910 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

