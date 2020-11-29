Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Proofpoint worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,853 shares of company stock worth $2,714,476 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

