Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eaton were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 13.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $121.90 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

