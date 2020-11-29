Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 16,099 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

APD stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

