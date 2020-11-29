Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,930 shares of company stock worth $6,116,087 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

