Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 142,227 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

NYSE:PPG opened at $147.78 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.