Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

