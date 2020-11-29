Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
