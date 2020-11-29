3,042 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $21,597,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 210.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,626,321.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,899 shares of company stock valued at $15,128,033. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

KEYS stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

