Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $1,592,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

