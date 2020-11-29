Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,930 shares of company stock worth $6,116,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.