SG Americas Securities LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Primerica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Primerica by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Primerica stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.