Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,624,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $88.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

