JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JD.com were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JD.com to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $89.41 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

