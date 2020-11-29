Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,084.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,949 shares of company stock worth $7,327,265 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

