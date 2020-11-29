Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Accenture stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $250.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

