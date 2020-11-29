Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $3.83 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

