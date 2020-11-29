TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 164,792 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 215.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.